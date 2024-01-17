Bilawal launches document to revive economy

LARKANA/NAUDERO - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday announced the ‘Peoples Economic Agreement’ ahead of the general elec­tions to be held on February 8.

According to a press release issued by PPP, the chairman while addressing the ceremony in con­nection with “People’s Economic Agreement” at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Auditorium urged his party’s office-bearers and workers as well as the media to make the people aware about this revolu­tionary document, which is the key to overcome all the chal­lenges facing the nation and bring the country on the path of progress, prosperity and exal­tation. He also tweeted, “Today I formally launched our ‘Awaa­mi Muashi Muahida’, our 10 point economic plan to revive and reimagine Pakistan’s econ­omy. This document is part of our larger Election Manifesto, and is the foundation on which we will build a more equitable, just, and inclusive Pakistan.”

Earlier, the PPP leader said that the peoples government formed after winning the gen­eral elections scheduled on February 8, will solve the eco­nomic and political crises fac­ing the country and cut off the head of terrorism. He reiterated his commitment to do as much as possible for the prosperi­ty and well-being of the people and said that unless I provide employment to every house­hold, I will not be satisfied.

The PPP chairman while ad­dressing a luncheon party or­ganised in honour of the work­ers and office-bearers at Bhutto House Naudero, said that it has always been his endeavour to meet the expectations of the party workers. “You elected us in 2018 and sent us to the Na­tional Assembly, so I exposed the Selected Raj to the world on the very first day. We fought firmly against those who want­ed to rob the rights of the peo­ple,” he said. We foiled the con­spiracy to once again set up one unit in the country and contin­ue the Selected Raj,” he added.

Bilawal said that Pakistan is standing in such a place today that on the one hand there is an economic crisis, on the oth­er hand the society is suffering from hatred and division, while the situation is also bad regard­ing law and order, and said: “The impact of the situation in Afghanistan is visible from the Kutcha area to Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, and the People of Pa­kistan are bearing the brunt of these consequences.

At this time, no one has any feeling, no one is worried about what the people are suffering. They have no idea that due to the decisions taken in Islam­abad, the people have to bear the burden of the record infla­tion, unemployment and pov­erty in the country.

The PPP leader expressed concern that the impact of politics of hate and division in Pakistan was reaching ev­ery household. “The politics of abuse has now become the politics of personal enmity. They should understand that what is happening to their op­ponent today will also happen to them tomorrow,” he warned.

Bilawal said that the terror­ists and terrorist organisa­tions who martyred Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and who were resisted by the Jiyalas, the people, the po­lice and the army jawans and who did not have the ability to raise their heads again, are raising their heads once again. “Why are they raising their heads? Because as a state, we had decided that we will talk to the same terrorists by rely­ing on the sacrifices made by our people.”

“They invited them to come to Pakistan, come in large num­bers. Come to Karachi and build your own house. When we were having tea in Kabul, we had no idea how the people of Pakistan would have to bear the brunt of it,” he pointed out.”

Addressing the party work­ers, he said that if you sup­ported, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto became the Prime Min­ister of the country, became the Quaid-e-Awam, became the leader of the Muslim Um­mah and became the founder of the nuclear program. Sha­heed Mohtarma Benazir Bhut­to became the first Prime Min­ister of the country and the first elected prime minister of the Islamic world. When you were together, I became the country’s young foreign min­ister. If you support me, I will become the young Prime Min­ister of the country.

“We don’t think about what Imran Khan and Shehbaz Shar­if did in their respective con­stituencies as prime ministers, but we are answerable to Gar­hi Khuda Bakhsh. He said that in the year 2022, there were floods in other parts of the country including Sindh, but steps were taken only for the rehabilitation of the victims. He said that the flood victims of Balochistan, Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and Southern Punjab are still homeless, while two million houses are being con­structed for the flood victims in Sindh. He said that this is the first example in the whole world that the government is not only giving houses to the flood victims, but they are also being given land titles.

Bilawal said that the differ­ence between us and other po­litical parties and politicians is that they only think about their own interests, while our every struggle, sacrifice and work is for the people.