Bilawal’s leadership to bring positive changes in Pakistan: Shehla Raza

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, including Shehla Raza, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, and Zulfikar Ali Badr, addressed a press conference after a meeting with PPP Lahore ticket holders. Shehla Raza emphasized the significance of the upcoming February 8 elections in Punjab, questioning whether the people of Punjab would choose power or ideology this time?
Criticising the 35-year stronghold of the ruling party in Punjab and its bad governance, Shehla Raza commended Bilawal Bhutto for daring to contest in Lahore. The press conference, attended by various PPP figures, introduced Muniba Hashmi as the party’s candidate. Shehla Raza invited People of Lahore to Minhaj-ul-Quran Park on January 21, stressing the choice between power and ideology.
Chaudhry Aslam Gill, President of PPP Lahore, announced Bilawal Bhutto’s rally on January 21 at 3 o’clock in Lahore, drawing parallels with historical rallies. Asif Zardari would inaugurate the main election office of NA 127 on January 17. Gill asserted Lahore’s association with Shaheed Bhutto and Bibi. Shehla Raza expressed confidence that Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership would bring positive changes to Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan, contrasting PPP’s commitment to face challenges with courage. Zulfiqar Ali Badr, in-charge of NA 127 election campaign, called for a clean and transparent election on February 8, asserting that all PPP candidates represent Bilawal Bhutto.