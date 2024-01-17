Bilawal’s leadership to bring positive changes in Pakistan: Shehla Raza

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders, including Shehla Raza, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, and Zulfikar Ali Badr, addressed a press conference after a meeting with PPP Lahore ticket holders. Shehla Raza emphasized the significance of the upcom­ing February 8 elections in Punjab, questioning whether the people of Punjab would choose power or ideology this time?

Criticising the 35-year stronghold of the ruling party in Punjab and its bad governance, Shehla Raza commended Bilawal Bhutto for daring to con­test in Lahore. The press conference, attended by various PPP figures, introduced Muniba Hashmi as the party’s candidate. Shehla Raza invited People of Lahore to Minhaj-ul-Quran Park on January 21, stressing the choice between power and ideology.

Chaudhry Aslam Gill, President of PPP Lahore, announced Bilawal Bhutto’s rally on January 21 at 3 o’clock in Lahore, drawing parallels with histori­cal rallies. Asif Zardari would inaugurate the main election office of NA 127 on January 17. Gill as­serted Lahore’s association with Shaheed Bhutto and Bibi. Shehla Raza expressed confidence that Bilawal Bhutto’s leadership would bring positive changes to Lahore, Punjab, and Pakistan, contrast­ing PPP’s commitment to face challenges with courage. Zulfiqar Ali Badr, in-charge of NA 127 election campaign, called for a clean and transpar­ent election on February 8, asserting that all PPP candidates represent Bilawal Bhutto.