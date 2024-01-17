Chinese firms to travel abroad in search of trade deals

BEIJING - China plans to arrange overseas trips for a large number of foreign trade companies in 2024 to help them make deals and expand their markets. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Tuesday that it will arrange for more than 1,000 groups of enterprises to visit for­eign countries this year to participate in ex­hibitions, conduct market research and hold business talks. According to the CCPIT, these foreign visits will prioritise important trade and economic partners such as Europe, North America, Japan, South Korea, Association of