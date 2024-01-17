CM inspects upgradation of LGH, Ganga Ram hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the upgradation work of Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) at late night for 3 hours. Upon noticing the sewerage line running through the hospital’s verandah, the CM called the MD WASA, directing the immediate relocation of the line to an alternative site, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. Emphasising the importance of fostering a green environment, he insisted on the plantation of samplings and land­scaping in the vacant hospital space. CM Naqvi is­sued a firm directive to ensure the completion of the upgradation work by Jan 31, without any com­promise. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, particularly in the case of LGH emergency services, he stressed that every moment is crucial, and the deadline must be strictly adhered to.

Providing an overview of the ongoing efforts, CM Naqvi highlighted that the upgradation work spans an impressive six lakh square feet. He ac­knowledged the simultaneous commencement of various projects aimed at enhancing the overall condition of the hospitals. Expressing dedication to completing the projects before the stipulated deadline, he underscored the commitment to en­suring public convenience.

The CM affirmed his involvement in monitoring the progress of the undertaken tasks, reinforcing his commitment to the successful completion of the hospital upgradation projects. Provincial Min­isters Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, secretary health, secretary C&W, secretary tourism, commissioner and others were present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to Gujranwala, re­viewed the upgradation work at DHQ Hospital.

Provincial ministers including SM Tanvir, Man­soor Qadir, Amir Mir, Bilal Afzal, Advisor Waqab Riaz, chief secretary, IG police & secretary C&W accompanied the CM, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. Expressing concern upon observing hospital beds and equipment outside the building, CM Naqvi emphasized the importance of proper arrangements for the protection of hospital assets, labeling negligence in this regard as unacceptable. He ordered the hospital administration to relocate the equipment to a secure location and directed that the upgradation project be completed with­in the specified time frame. The quality of work should be ensured as no compromise would be made on building standards, he said and directed to expedite the upgradation work.