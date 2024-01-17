Court extends Qureshi's judicial remand in May 9 cases

A local court of Rawalpindi on Wednesday extended former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi's judicial remand till January 25 in arson and ransacking cases relating to May 9 events.

An-terrorism court Rawalpindi Judge Malik Ijaz Asif conducted hearing of the cases relating to May 9 incidents against Qureshi. After hearing, the court extended judicial remand of senior PTI leader in cases registered against him till January 25.

The court had sent Qureshi to jail on judicial remand on December 28, 2023.

It may be recalled that last month the Supreme Court had granted bail to Qureshi in cipher case. Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail after issuance of release order. However, Punjab police again arrested him from Adiala Jail.