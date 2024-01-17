Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CTD arrests SRA associated suspect

Agencies
January 17, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) has arrested an al­leged terrorist associated with the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) in a raid that was conduct­ed in Tando Allahyar district.

The CTD’s spokesman in­formed here on Tuesday that the suspect Arbab Bheel was later booked at CTD Hyderabad police station on the state’s complaint under sections 11 F (6) of Anti Terrorism Act and 23 (I) A of Sindh Arms Act, 2013. The spokesman claimed that Bheel used to provide fi­nancial assistance and gener­ated funds for the SRA, which was a banned outfit.

He claimed that the CTD re­covered a pistol and live bullets as well as Rs 50,000 cash and a book of receipts issued to the donation providers. He further claimed that Bheel during the initial interrogation confessed to his involvement in all such activities. According to him, Bheel was also nominated in multiple FIRs for raising anti-state slogans, vandalism and for delivering hate speeches against the country. The CTD produced the suspect before the Anti-Terrorism Court and obtained his physical custody

Agencies

