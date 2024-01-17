Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC inspects BVH OPD construction work

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa on Tuesday visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) and inspected the construc­tion work at the Outdoor Depart­ment and the renovation of various wards. 

Jappa accompanied by Executive Engineer Buildings Arshad Nadeem also visited the OPD, Emergency Block, old CCU, the Surgical Ward, the ENT Ward, the Eye ward, and the TB ward. 

The Deputy Commissioner said this upgrade and renovation project of Bahwal Victoria Hospital holds significance in the context of health­care facilities for the people of the area. The work should be completed on time and no compromise should be made on quality, he added.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024