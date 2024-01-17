Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DS Polo take slim lead in first leg match of Battle Axe Polo Cup

DS Polo take slim lead in first leg match of Battle Axe Polo Cup
Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The Battle Axe Polo Cup, spon­sored by Rachna Group, wit­nessed the first leg of an intense match here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. DS Polo secured a slight lead of 6-5½ over Rijas Polo/ Master Paints, setting the stage for an eagerly an­ticipated second leg scheduled for Thursday. 

The match drew a sizable crowd of spectators and families who gathered to wit­ness the thrilling encounter. Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major Ali Taimur (R), along with members and for­eign players, added to the am­biance of the event. 

In Pool B, featuring only two teams, the first four chukkers unfolded with DS Polo conclud­ing the session with a 6-5½ lead over Rijas Polo/Master Paints. Bilal Haye showcased excep­tional polo skills, netting three impressive goals, while team­mates Daniyal Sheikh contrib­uted a brace, and Ahmad Ali Ti­wana struck a goal for DS Polo. 

DC inspects BVH OPD construction work

For Rijas Polo/Master Paints, holding a one-and-a-half goal handicap advantage, Amir Raza Behboudi displayed a hat-trick of goals, and Bilal Hayat Noon converted one. The anticipation builds as the second part of the match is scheduled for Thursday. In the meantime, polo enthusiasts can look forward to another exciting clash on Wednesday as FG/Din Polo face off against Diamond Paints.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024