DS Polo take slim lead in first leg match of Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Battle Axe Polo Cup, spon­sored by Rachna Group, wit­nessed the first leg of an intense match here at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Tuesday. DS Polo secured a slight lead of 6-5½ over Rijas Polo/ Master Paints, setting the stage for an eagerly an­ticipated second leg scheduled for Thursday.

The match drew a sizable crowd of spectators and families who gathered to wit­ness the thrilling encounter. Jinnah Polo Fields Secretary Major Ali Taimur (R), along with members and for­eign players, added to the am­biance of the event.

In Pool B, featuring only two teams, the first four chukkers unfolded with DS Polo conclud­ing the session with a 6-5½ lead over Rijas Polo/Master Paints. Bilal Haye showcased excep­tional polo skills, netting three impressive goals, while team­mates Daniyal Sheikh contrib­uted a brace, and Ahmad Ali Ti­wana struck a goal for DS Polo.

For Rijas Polo/Master Paints, holding a one-and-a-half goal handicap advantage, Amir Raza Behboudi displayed a hat-trick of goals, and Bilal Hayat Noon converted one. The anticipation builds as the second part of the match is scheduled for Thursday. In the meantime, polo enthusiasts can look forward to another exciting clash on Wednesday as FG/Din Polo face off against Diamond Paints.