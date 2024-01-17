There is no denying the fact that Pakistan has faced numerous economic challenges over the past 76 years, repeatedly caught in the repetitive cycle of the aid syn­drome, encompassing inflation­ary pressures and external debt burdens. To address these issues and pave the way for sustainable growth, policymakers and experts are exploring various strategies.

One key aspect is fiscal respon­sibility. Implementing prudent fiscal policies can help curb infla­tion and reduce the budget def­icit. Simultaneously, efforts to enhance tax collection efficien­cy and broaden the tax base can provide the government with es­sential resources. Additionally, investing in human capital is cru­cial. Education and skill develop­ment programs can empower the workforce, fostering innovation and productivity.

Prioritising sectors such as tech­nology and renewable energy can also contribute to economic diver­sification. Moreover, embracing digital transformation represents another avenue for progress. Le­veraging technology can enhance government services, improve transparency, and stimulate entre­preneurship. When coupled with regulatory reforms, this initiative can create a more conducive envi­ronment for business growth.

Pakistan’s economic challeng­es necessitate a multifaceted ap­proach. By combining fiscal re­sponsibility, investment in human capital, effective debt management, and digital innovation, the country can chart a path towards sustain­able economic development.

GHUNWA QASIR KHAN,

Mansehra.