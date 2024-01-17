Wednesday, January 17, 2024
ECP approves ballot papers printing

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
January 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yes­terday approved the printing of ballot papers for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb­ruary 8. The printing of ballot papers will start from today and there is no chance to delay this process, according to a notification issued by the electoral watchdog here.

The Election Commission will print about 250 million ballot papers for the general elections. It was decided to print watermarked ballot papers, the Commission explained.

The ballot papers will be printed from three printing machines for the general elections and the security of the printing corporations will be kept tight during the printing of the ballot papers, according to the ECP officials. The ECP has also conveyed all candidates to stop making efforts to get their election symbols changed at this stage, as printing order has been issued.

