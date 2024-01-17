Wednesday, January 17, 2024
ECP suspends membership of four senators for asset details failure

Agencies
January 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday suspended the membership of four senators for not submit­ting details of their assets and liabilities. The sena­tors suspended by the ECP include Dr Musadik Masood Malik, Aon Abbas, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah and Samina Mumtaz. Lawmakers are required to file these statements by December 31 each year. The ECP had instructed them to submit their fi­nancial statements up to June 30, 2023, by January 16, 2024, or face suspen­sion of their respective memberships. The ECP stated that lawmakers are ineligible to take part in parliamentary proceed­ings, and their member­ship will stay suspended until they submit their in­dividual statements.

