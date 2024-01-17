Elections may be delayed in some constituencies if electoral symbols changed: ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan says it is contemplating the option of delaying general elections in particular constituencies, if the practice of altering election symbols continues in those areas.

ECP in a statement said changes are being made through various channels.

The statement said it is crucial to remember that the Election Commission has already directed the printing of ballot papers to three printing corporations, and the printing process has commenced.

To address the evolving situation, the election commission is holding meetings with the primary objective of managing the circumstances and ensuring strict adherence to instructions against changing election symbols.