Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elections may be delayed in some constituencies if electoral symbols changed: ECP

Elections may be delayed in some constituencies if electoral symbols changed: ECP
Web Desk
9:50 AM | January 17, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan says it is contemplating the option of delaying general elections in particular constituencies, if the practice of altering election symbols continues in those areas.

ECP in a statement said changes are being made through various channels.

The statement said it is crucial to remember that the Election Commission has already directed the printing of ballot papers to three printing corporations, and the printing process has commenced.

To address the evolving situation, the election commission is holding meetings with the primary objective of managing the circumstances and ensuring strict adherence to instructions against changing election symbols.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024