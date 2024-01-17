Experts stress political parties to give clear agenda of reforms, improved governance

ISLAMABAD - Researchers and experts at a think-tank moot on Tuesday urged main­stream political parties to come up with a clear agenda of key-sector reforms and an improved gover­nance system ahead of the general elections 2024, matching the coun­try’s pressing needs.

It was the 4th moot “Transform­ing Economy & Society” organized by the Pakistan Institute of Devel­opment Economics (PIDE) in col­laboration with its partners.

They underscored the signifi­cance of transforming the econ­omy and society in Pakistan, em­phasizing the multifaceted nature of this imperative endeavor.

Speakers, who were repre­senting different think tanks at the moot, stressed that address­ing the challenges and opportuni­ties faced by the nation required a comprehensive and collaborative approach.

Participants voiced a collective concern that if attention is not giv­en towards these critical issues now, the consequences may be­come insurmountable in the fu­ture.

They emphasized the urgency of embracing reform for the bet­terment of Pakistan, with the con­sensus that proactive measures are essential to avoid reaching a point of no return. In his opening remarks, PIDE Vice-Chancellor Dr Nadeem ul Haque said Pakistan, once envisioned as the next Asian Tiger, found itself grappling with persistent governance challenges since its inception into the League of Nations. Despite successive gov­ernments’ promises of transfor­mative change and substantial reforms, he said the efforts under­taken appeared akin to attempt­ing to bail out a sinking ship with a thimble. “The enduring conse­quence is shouldered by the peo­ple of Pakistan, who continue to bear the brunt of these challenges.”

Dr Haque underscored the cru­cial need to recognize the histori­cally passive nature of the demand side for reforms throughout the country’s history. Addressing this passivity, he argued, was pivotal in fostering a more engaged and participative society as the nation sought a path towards sustainable and impactful reforms.

Dr Haque further noted that po­litical party manifestos often high­lighted broad policy directions and commitments. “Ideally, these com­mitments should be thoroughly evaluated when a party assumes power. With the upcoming Gener­al Elections scheduled for the 8th of February 2024, it is dishearten­ing to observe the absence of dis­cussions among political parties regarding a clear reform agenda aligned with the country’s press­ing needs.”

PIDE Pro VC Dr Durre Nayab highlighting the crucial perspec­tives on urban development and governance, stressed the para­mount importance of respecting the heterogeneity of cities and un­derlined the need for policies that cater to the unique characteris­tics of each urban center. “A criti­cal observation surfaced concern­ing the challenges faced by vibrant cities within the existing govern­ing structure, prompting the call for transformative policies to un­lock the full potential of urban ar­eas,” she added. Emphasizing the instrumental role of local govern­ments, Dr Nayab asserted their key position in delivering essen­tial services and advocated for a decentralized approach to address the specific needs of local commu­nities.

Notably, the Pro VC argued that true decentralization could only be achieved by granting autonomy to locally elected councils in their spending and planning decisions. “This perspective calls for a funda­mental reevaluation of governance structures to empower local au­thorities and shape more respon­sive and vibrant urban environ­ments.”

Earlier, PIDE Chief Research Dr Shujaat Farooq provided back­ground on the Think Tank Moot, highlighting its role as a unique platform for esteemed partners and thought leaders to collective­ly address transformative and sus­tainable reforms.

He said PIDE had formulated a reform agenda “Transforming Economy & Society” identifying 10 priority themes including po­litical stability, reforms in civil ser­vice, productivity and competition, fiscal management, building social infrastructure, market efficiency.

Representatives from various organizations including Shifa Ta­meer-e-Millat University, Nation­al University of Science and Tech­nology (NUST), Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Pakistan Science Foundation, Quaid-i-Azam University, American Fish­ing Tackle Manufacturers Associ­ation (AFTMA), Akhtar Hameed Khan National Centre for Rural Development (AHKNCRD), Centre for International Strategic Studies (CISS), National Institute of Popu­lation Studies (NIPS), Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), World Bank, Sustainable Develop­ment Policy Institute (SDPI), COM­SATS, Establishment Division, Is­lamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Prime Consultant, IIIE In­stitute of Islamic Information and Education, National Rural Support Programme (NRSP), Population Council, Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS), Indepen­dent News Pakistan (INP) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), NUML, Beijing Institute of Tech­nology, and National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) attended the moot.