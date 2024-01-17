Fire erupts at Iqra University, no casualty

PESHAWAR - A fire broke out at the Iqra Na­tional University Peshawar campus on Tuesday af­ternoon, sending waves of panic among students and faculty members. The incident occurred on the third floor of the building in the Hayatabad area, with the exact cause of the blaze yet to be determined, accord­ing to Rescue 1122.

In response to the emergency call, Rescue 1122 swiftly dispatched ambulances and fire extinguishers to the site to combat the flames. Fortunately, all occu­pants were successfully evacuated, and no casualties were reported, as confirmed by Rescue officials.