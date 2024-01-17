Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Four die in separate incidents

Agencies
January 17, 2024
KANDIARO  -  At least two were killed while several others were critically injured after a traffic collision amid in­tense fog and slippery road conditions near Kan­diaro a town in the district of Sindh on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources 1122, a tragic ac­cident occurred where multiple vehicles collided due to low visibility and unfavourable road con­ditions, a private news channel reported. Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, in a tragic incident near a private university in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, two la­borers lost their lives on Tuesday after falling into a sewerage gutter. One of the worker was killed amid efforts to save his fellow one, however, rescue personnel managed to retrieve the bodies from the sewer, according to a private news channel.

Agencies

