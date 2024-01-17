Gold rates decline by Rs600 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs217,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs217,900 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs514 to Rs186,300 from Rs186,814, whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs170,775 from Rs171,246, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market decreased by $8 to $2,067 from $2,075, the association reported.