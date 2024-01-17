Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Google launches election search trends page in Pakistan

Agencies
January 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  To help the media outlets and the general public get easy access, Google has set up a Google Trends Pakistan General Election page, a tool that ex­hibits the top search queries, topics, and interests in parties contesting the elections. The page also included data on the top election-related top­ics searched in each part of the coun­try, such as the economy, taxes, and wages, among others, said a news re­lease. All the charts from the Google Trends page are embeddable on any site and will continue to update even after they’re placed on an outlet’s site. Google clarified that the Google Trends Pakistan General Election page is not a poll or survey and does not reflect voting intentions. It mere­ly reflects people’s search interest in particular topics at a local level over a period of time. A spike in a particu­lar search query does not reflect that a political party is somehow “more popular” or “winning”.

Agencies

