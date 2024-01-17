Govt approves reduction in medicine prices

On the direction of the Caretaker Federal Minister of Health, the price of four crucial medicines used for patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) has been reduced.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson stated that the federal cabinet approved the reduction in the prices of essential medicines used in the ICU wards of hospitals across the country.

The spokesperson stated that the price of colistimethate sodium – a medicine used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria – has been reduced by 55 to 65 percent across Pakistan. Adding that a substantial reduction in the prices of medical injections of 1 million units has seen a notable decrease, dropping from Rs 2,987 to Rs 1,036.

Similarly, the cost of 2 million units has experienced a significant decline, falling from Rs 4,564 to Rs 1,737. Additionally, the price for 3 million units of the injection has witnessed a noteworthy reduction, decreasing from Rs 5,855 to Rs 2,591.

However, the health ministry will continue to crackdown on fake and unregistered medicines.