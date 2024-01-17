Govt to facilitate foreign investment in e-vehicle manufacturing: Younas Dagha

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Industries and Commerce Muhammad Younas Dagha on Tuesday, said that the government is determined to facilitate foreign investment in electrical vehicle manufacturing in the province. He expressed the views in a meeting with a 10-member delegation of the Chinese Technology Group Genertec that called on the caretaker minister, said a statement issued here. Provincial Secretary of Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi, Genertec’s partner in Pakistan Tabani Group’s Chief Executive Officer Hamza Tabani and others were also present on the occasion. The minister informed the delegation that under CPEC, Pakistan has completed the project of generating more than 2,640 MW of electricity in the Thar Coal Power Project. He said that the Government of Sindh would welcome Genertec’s cooperation and investment in setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in the province and production of petroleum, gas and other products from Thar Coal reservoirs. The head of the delegation Mr. Jin, briefing about his company informed that China General Technology Group (Genertec) is a Chinese state-owned conglomerate spanning the areas of machinery and advanced manufacturing, auto business, pharmaceuticals, and other technical fields with the best technical capabilities.