Govt to facilitate foreign investment in e-vehicle manufacturing: Younas Dagha

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Rev­enue, Industries and Com­merce Muhammad Younas Dagha on Tuesday, said that the government is deter­mined to facilitate foreign investment in electrical vehicle manufacturing in the province. He expressed the views in a meeting with a 10-member delegation of the Chinese Technology Group Genertec that called on the caretaker minister, said a statement issued here. Provincial Secretary of Industries and Com­merce Abdul Rasheed So­langi, Genertec’s partner in Pakistan Tabani Group’s Chief Executive Officer Hamza Tabani and oth­ers were also present on the occasion. The minister informed the delegation that under CPEC, Pakistan has completed the project of generating more than 2,640 MW of electricity in the Thar Coal Power Proj­ect. He said that the Gov­ernment of Sindh would welcome Genertec’s coop­eration and investment in setting up an electric ve­hicle manufacturing plant in the province and pro­duction of petroleum, gas and other products from Thar Coal reservoirs. The head of the delegation Mr. Jin, briefing about his com­pany informed that China General Technology Group (Genertec) is a Chinese state-owned conglomerate spanning the areas of ma­chinery and advanced man­ufacturing, auto business, pharmaceuticals, and other technical fields with the best technical capabilities.