HCCI VP meets Incharge anti-encroachment, urges to remove illegal encroachment

HYDERABAD - The vice president of the Hyder­abad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Ovais Khan met with the Incharge of the anti-encroachment de­partment of Hyderabad Mu­nicipal Corporation (HMC) Rasheeda Bano and empha­sized the need to address the growing issue of illegal encroachments. During the meeting, Incharge anti-en­croachment department Ra­sheeda Bano said that Mayor Kashif Shoro was actively working on the beautifica­tion and improvement plan of the city. She stated that the increasing encroachments not only disrupt traffic flow but also directly affect the public. The Mayor is keen on developing a plan in col­laboration with the busi­ness community to eradi­cate illegal encroachments in markets and commercial centers. The flow of traffic is hindered by encroachments in markets and commercial areas, causing difficulties in the movement of school stu­dents and also affecting busi­ness activities in markets. She mentioned we all have to prepare a plan of action for the convenience of the citizens, adding that regard­ing the removal of encroach­ments in the encroached areas of Latifabad unit no. 8, 11, 12, nai Pul and city areas, an advance notice has been given to remove the illegal encroachments. Ovais Khan highlighted that illegal park­ing in markets and encroach­ments on roads, especially in busy areas, affect business activities, and emergency services like ambulances and fire brigade vehicles cannot reach required locations in crowded areas. The business community does not sup­port illegal encroachments but we want to allocate four feet of space to shopkeepers so that they can display their products.