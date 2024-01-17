High hopes from CJP to restore reputation of judiciary: Kh Hoti

MARDAN - Former federal minister and Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader, Nawabzada Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti, voiced disappointment with the current Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, expressing diminished hopes for the restoration of the judiciary’s reputation. Hoti, during a news conference at Mardan Press Club, criticized the current Supreme Court’s controversial decisions and the restriction on lawyers speaking in court.
He questioned the suitability of the current situation for elections, noting the lack of substantive demand for leaders’ manifestos from the public, contributing to the overall deterioration. Hoti emphasized the necessity for political parties to answer questions and cautioned against excluding major parties from the electoral process, predicting a short-lived government if formed.
Despite being a democratic advocate, Hoti announced his decision not to participate in the upcoming elections, fearing it would contradict his democratic principles. He warned of potential inflation storms under a political government, citing the stable dollar as a result of the government’s strong approach.
Hoti viewed elections as an illusion, deeming them a gift of inflation for the people. He argued for the importance of accountability preceding elections and expressed concern that the current situation, marked by political speeches and applauding workers, reflected a significant mistake by political workers.
Looking ahead to the general election, Hoti highlighted prevailing uncertainty, exacerbated by the government’s acknowledgement of danger and the issuance of terror alerts. He questioned the government’s decision to proceed with elections despite being aware of the situation, expressing concerns about potential consequences for the country.