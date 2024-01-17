Hub Power Company decides to get SECMC shares

ISLAMABAD - In a major development the Hub Power Company Limited has decided to acquire shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Limited.
In a notice regarding material information disclosed to Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule 5.6.1. of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the company has informed regarding the approval of the Board of Director of the Hub Power Company for buying shares in Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company.
“The Board of Directors of the Hub Power Company Limited (the “Company”) has authorised the company to enter into negotiations and execute definitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited held by a potential seller (the “Proposed Transaction”),”.
The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents, and execution of definitive documents. The company shall keep the PSX informed in respect of material developments in this respect, if any. You are requested to disseminate the aforementioned information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly, the notice said.
Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) is Pakistan’s leading coal producer operating Pakistan’s first open-pit lignite mine in Block II of Tharparkar area in Sindh province. The current annual mining capacity of the block is 7.6 million tons.