Hub Power Company decides to get SECMC shares

ISLAMABAD - In a major development the Hub Power Company Limited has decided to acquire shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) Limited.

In a notice regarding material information dis­closed to Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited in accord­ance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule 5.6.1. of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, the company has informed regarding the approval of the Board of Director of the Hub Power Company for buying shares in Sindh En­gro Coal Mining Company.

“The Board of Directors of the Hub Power Com­pany Limited (the “Company”) has authorised the company to enter into negotiations and execute de­finitive agreements for the proposed acquisition of shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limit­ed held by a potential seller (the “Proposed Trans­action”),”.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to the necessary corporate and regulato­ry approvals and consents, and execution of defini­tive documents. The company shall keep the PSX in­formed in respect of material developments in this respect, if any. You are requested to disseminate the aforementioned information to the Members of the Exchange accordingly, the notice said.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) is Pa­kistan’s leading coal producer operating Pakistan’s first open-pit lignite mine in Block II of Tharparkar area in Sindh province. The current annual mining capacity of the block is 7.6 million tons.