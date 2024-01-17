Wednesday, January 17, 2024
IB, Islamabad Police nab 4 suspects involved in killing of Allama Masood ur Rehman Usmani

Israr Ahmad
January 17, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In a joint operation, the personnel of Intelligence Bu­reau (IB), an intelligence agency, and investigators of Islamabad Capital Police have rounded up four suspects including the mastermind, for their alleged involvement in assassination of prominent religious figure and Deputy Secretary General of Sunni Ulema Council Pakistan Allama Masood ur Rehman Usmani in federal capital, informed well placed sources on Tuesday. The four suspects — identified as Syed Mujtaba Ali (target killer), Qaiser, Yawar and Farhad —have been taken into custody by the personnel of intelligence agency during operations in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Mandi Bahwaldin, they said. A spokes­man to IGP Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also confirmed the development saying the police had managed to trace out the suspects involved in gunning down Allama Masood Ur Rehman Usmani in a deadliest armed at­tack in Ghauri Town on January 5,2024.

Israr Ahmad

