ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have suc­cessfully activated the new digital li­cense management system (DLMS). Through this system, one court ab­sconder and one wanted criminal were apprehended, while payments for over 1,000 traffic challans were collected from 634 violators. In cases of non-pay­ment, violators will not only face legal consequences but will also be deprived of facilities at Police Khidmat Markaz, including driving license services, in­formed a police spokesman on Tuesday.