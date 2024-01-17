IG Punjab provides Rs 1.05m to police employees for medical treatment

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular priority measures for the health welfare of police employees and their families, in continuation of which, the IG Punjab provided more than 1.05 million rupees to the police employees of various districts for medical expenses. According to the details, retired constable of Vehari Police Muhammad Azhar was given Rs 500,000 for the treatment of his wife’s kidney problem. ASI Mazhar Hussain of Special Branch Multan was given Rs 200,000 for cancer treatment. Constable Sikandar Hayat of Sargodha police was given Rs 100,000 for the treatment of head injury. Driver Constable Imran Sheikh of Attock was given Rs 100,000 for the treatment of spinal card problem. Retired Inspector Ghulam Sarwar of Sargodha was given Rs 83,610 for tumor treatment. Constable Shafqatullah Khan of Okara was given Rs 70,000 for the treatment of his young son. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the above funds after the scrutiny and approval of the Welfare Management Committee. He said that more measures should be taken for the health welfare of the police force and their families and all possible relief should be given to officers and officials suffering from health problems.