IG Punjab provides Rs 1.05m to police employees for medical treatment

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular prior­ity measures for the health welfare of police employees and their families, in con­tinuation of which, the IG Punjab provided more than 1.05 million rupees to the police employees of various districts for medical expens­es. According to the details, retired constable of Vehari Police Muhammad Azhar was given Rs 500,000 for the treatment of his wife’s kidney problem. ASI Mazhar Hussain of Special Branch Multan was given Rs 200,000 for cancer treatment. Con­stable Sikandar Hayat of Sar­godha police was given Rs 100,000 for the treatment of head injury. Driver Consta­ble Imran Sheikh of Attock was given Rs 100,000 for the treatment of spinal card problem. Retired Inspector Ghulam Sarwar of Sargodha was given Rs 83,610 for tu­mor treatment. Constable Shafqatullah Khan of Okara was given Rs 70,000 for the treatment of his young son. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar released the above funds after the scrutiny and ap­proval of the Welfare Man­agement Committee. He said that more measures should be taken for the health wel­fare of the police force and their families and all pos­sible relief should be given to officers and officials suf­fering from health problems.