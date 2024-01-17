Imran, Bushra indicted in unlawful marriage case

RAWALPINDI/ ISLAMABAD - A court on Tuesday indicted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

Khan, a former prime min­ister who was removed from power in April 2022, and his wife, however, have denied all charges in the case registered by Bushra’s former husband, Khawar Maneka.

Senior Civil Judge Qudratul­lah conducted the hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. The court formally commenced the trial in the case and summoned the witnesses at the next hear­ing. The judge read out the charges in the court set up at the jail, with the PTI founder Imran Khan in presence.

The former prime minister had married Bushra in Febru­ary 2018 in Lahore. The cer­emony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother and friends. The PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the Nikah in the presence of for­mer PTI leader Awn Chaudhary and Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses. During the hearing yesterday, the court expressed displeasure about the former first lady’s absence and ques­tioned how she could leave with­out the court’s permission. To this, her lawyer Usman Gill said that his client had left for the hospital owing to her ill health.

Meanwhile, the prosecution objected to Bushra’s medical re­port saying that it fails to men­tion any particular treatment — that the accused has gone through. “You are repeated­ly seeking exemption [from ap­pearing before the court] by submitting medical reports,” the court said while addressing Bushra’s counsel, adding that ex­emption is sought by one who is not present in court. Additional­ly, the PTI chief was also called on to the rostrum upon which the former premier expressed a lack of understanding of the le­gal terms, saying that he would sign the charge sheet after his lawyer briefed him on it.

However, he did sign the charge sheet following consulta­tions with his lawyers.

IMRAN MOVES IHC AGAINST JAIL TRIAL IN TOSHAKHANA, AL-QADIR TRUST CASES

In another development, Im­ran Khan moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against his jail trial in the Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases. He filed two petitions against jail trial notification in Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases through his coun­sel Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate.

The petitioner stated that the notifications of jail trials in the cases, issued on November 14 and 28 respectively, were un­lawful and malicious. He prayed to the court that the jail trial no­tifications be nullified and urged the court to issue a stay order to halt the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the PTI prayed to the Supreme Court to fix Im­ran Khan’s appeal regarding his disqualification in Toshakha­na reference for early hearing. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa was hearing a case where advocate Latif Khosa requested the CJP to fix another petition for hearing, filed on behalf of Imran Khan against his disqualification in the Toshakhana case. The Chief Justice told him that the court can look into what possible relief can be given to the PTI founder in connection with the request for an early hearing after the ap­plication is filed in court.

Justice Faez Khosa him; “You accuse us outside the court, do not trust the judiciary, and on the other, you ask for relief.” Justice Faez then asked him to file an application for fixing the hearing soon, and it would be decided as per the law. A day earlier, , Lat­if Khosa in a level-playing field case had said: “We came to seek a level playing field in the elec­tions, but due to the decision of the court’s January 13 decision, the party has practically disinte­grated.” He further said that the party no longer expects justice from the judiciary.