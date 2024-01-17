Independent candidate survives attack in Swabi

SWABI - Irfan Jadoon, a candidate from PK-49, Swabi-1, sur­vived an attack on Tuesday, as reported by the police. Hailing from Gandaf village, Jadoon, a prominent figure in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), contested the party’s decision on ticket allocation, opting to file his nomina­tion papers and run his campaign independently. The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Gadoon Amazai Industrial Estate police station.

Upon receiving the report, district police promptly arrived, cordoning off the area and initiating a thor­ough search operation. Despite his opposition to PTI’s ticket distribution strategy, Jadoon maintains his allegiance to the party, citing support from the Khangi Jirga. He specifically revolted against the de­cision supported by Rangaiz Khan, who secured the PTI ticket Jadoon contested. Notably, no FIR has been registered by the police as of now.