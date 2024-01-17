IPO-Pakistan sensitises SMEs about importance of IPRs to flourish

ISLAMABAD - Farukh Amil, Chairman, Intel­lectual Property Organisation of Pakistan (IPO-Pakistan), said that SMEs should get better awareness about the protection and enforcement of patents, copyrights, and trademarks to avoid counterfeiting and piracy of their products and flourish their business at the national and international level.

He said this while addressing an awareness session on intel­lectual property rights organ­ised by the Islamabad Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in collaboration with IPO-Pakistan for the business com­munity. Farukh Amil briefed the business community about the role of IPO-Pakistan in nurtur­ing an enabling IP environment through its initiative to promote businesses, creativity, and inno­vation. He said that the lack of an IP culture and weak IP enforce­ment are major challenges that need to be overcome and added that IPO-Pakistan is working to place Pakistan on the global IP map as a compliance and respon­sible country through increased public awareness, practice, and enforcement. He said that ad­herence to global standards on IP, through international trea­ties and societal practices will enhance Pakistan’s reputation as a business and investment-friendly country. He said that SMEs should benefit from the services of IPO-Pakistan for bet­ter protection of their patents, copyrights, and trademarks.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Presi­dent, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that SMEs are the backbone of the economy and IPO-Pakistan should further simplify the IP registration processes and pro­cedures and introduce mobile apps to facilitate SMEs in on­line registration of their prod­ucts and services for copyrights and trademarks. He said that in the global competitive busi­ness environment, the role of IPO-Pakistan is very important in promoting innovations and startups and ensuring better economic growth of the coun­try through strict enforcement of IPRs. He assured that ICCI would work with IPO-Pakistan to raise more awareness in the business community about the importance of IPRs for better growth of their businesses.

Faad Waheed, Senior Vice President, ICCI, said that Paki­stan needs to lay a strong foun­dation for a vibrant IP system to encourage innovations, busi­ness growth, and investment and hoped that IPO-Pakistan would contribute to making Pakistan a competitive econo­my. The business community members asked many ques­tions about the IPRs and were given detailed answers.