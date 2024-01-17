IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

BAHAWALPUR - The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Center Sustainable Development Goals Collaboration Center, Fatima Jinnah Women’s Leadership Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the TAKMIL Foundation, established to support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, held in the Vice Chancellor Secretariat Baghdad ul-Jadeed campus. The purpose of signing this MoU is to promote cooperation for providing free quality education to out-of-school children in the backward rural areas of Pakistan, especially in the South Punjab region.