IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children

BAHAWALPUR - The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Center Sustainable Development Goals Collaboration Center, Fatima Jinnah Women’s Leadership Center, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the TAKMIL Foun­dation, established to support the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, held in the Vice Chancellor Secretariat Bagh­dad ul-Jadeed campus. The purpose of signing this MoU is to promote cooperation for providing free quality education to out-of-school children in the backward rural areas of Pakistan, especially in the South Punjab region.