Japan doubles emergency funds after New Year’s Day quake

TOKYO - Japan doubled a fund used for disaster relief and other contingencies to $6.8 billion after a devastat­ing New Year’s Day earthquake, the government said Tuesday, as snow worsened conditions for survivors. The 7.5-magnitude quake and powerful aftershocks killed at least 222 people in central Japan, laying waste to houses and infrastructure. In the Ishikawa region on the Sea of Japan coast, about 16,700 people were still stuck in limbo in shelters, many without running water. “It is important to take all possible fi­nancial measures to enable a seamless response to rebuild the livelihoods of quake victims, as well as the restoration of the affected areas,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. In the fiscal year from April, the government will raise its reserve fund -- used for emergencies from disasters to economic downturns -- from 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion) to one trillion yen ($6.8 billion). The revised draft budget, approved by ministers on Tuesday, will now be submitted to parliament for enactment. Sep­arately, around 100 billion yen ($680 million) from the current fiscal year’s reserve fund was set to be earmarked for a relief package for the New Year’s Day quake. Fears are rising of further deaths due to wors­ening health conditions in shelters as a cold front blankets the coast in snow. TV footage showed a long line of evacuees with heavy coats and umbrel­las waiting for food ra­tions, while others sifted through donated winter clothing. Officials are trying to move people to secondary shelters in other regions with wa­ter, electricity and heat­ers, but progress has been slow. On Tuesday, the quake-ravaged city of Wajima said it had made prolonged accom­modation arrangements for displaced residents at hotels elsewhere in the country.