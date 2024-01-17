Jordan claim opening win at Asian Cup

AL WAKRAH - On a day where each match featured four goals, Jordan’s thumping victory moved them to the top of Group E -- above South Ko­rea who beat Bahrain 3-1 earlier. Jordan’s Mahmoud Al-Mardi put his hand up for an early contender for goal of the tournament when the winger gave his side the lead with a shot from outside the box that floated over the keeper and into the top corner at the far post. Musa Al-Ta­amari doubled their lead from the spot after a pen­alty was awarded for a foul on Yazan Al-Naimat fol­lowing a VAR review while Al-Mardi made it 3-0 when he scored his second from a tap-in after being set up by Yazan Al-Naimat. Al-Ta­amari grabbed his second when he lobbed the keeper in the 85th minute to com­plete the rout. Like Malay­sia, Indonesia were also making their return to the Asian Cup for the first time since 2007 and though the south-east Asian side were able to hold their own against Iraq for 45 min­utes, they ran out of gas in the second half.