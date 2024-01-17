Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi, Lahore, Multan score wins in National Women’s T20

Karachi, Lahore, Multan score wins in National Women’s T20
Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Karachi and Multan reg­istered their maiden victories, while Lahore grabbed their second consecutive win on day two of the National Women’s T20 Tourna­ment on Tuesday. 

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, in the match that was live-streamed on PCB’s You­Tube channel, Karachi outclassed Peshawar by 101 runs courtesy of half-centuries by Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan. 

At Ayub Park Ground, Multan found success against Quetta after the latter fell 22-run short while chasing 130. An unbeat­en half-century by Sidra Amin, followed by a three-wicket haul by Ghulam Fatima took Lahore to their second win in as many games, as they beat Rawalpindi by 41 runs at the Diamond Club in Islamabad. 

SCORES IN BRIEF 

KARACHI 183-2, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 64, Javeria Khan 51, Yusra Amir 39*; Salwa Ra­heem 1-28) beat PESHAWAR 82-6, 20 overs (Aleena Shah 44*; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-14) by 101 runs. 

Election Evolution

MULTAN 129-3, 20 overs (Gull Feroza 75*, Gull Rukh 38; Anam Amin 2-24) beat QUETTA 108-9, 20 overs (Dua Majid 42; Samina Aftab 2-20) by 21 runs. 

LAHORE 160-3, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 85*, Kaynat Hafeez 22*, Iram Javed 22; Aima Sal­eem 1-7) beat RAWALPINDI 119-9, 20 overs (Aima Saleem 25, Natalia Parvaiz 24; Nashra Sandhu 3-20, Ghulam Fatima 3-22) by 41 runs.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024