Karachi, Lahore, Multan score wins in National Women’s T20

LAHORE - Karachi and Multan reg­istered their maiden victories, while Lahore grabbed their second consecutive win on day two of the National Women’s T20 Tourna­ment on Tuesday.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, in the match that was live-streamed on PCB’s You­Tube channel, Karachi outclassed Peshawar by 101 runs courtesy of half-centuries by Muneeba Ali and Javeria Khan.

At Ayub Park Ground, Multan found success against Quetta after the latter fell 22-run short while chasing 130. An unbeat­en half-century by Sidra Amin, followed by a three-wicket haul by Ghulam Fatima took Lahore to their second win in as many games, as they beat Rawalpindi by 41 runs at the Diamond Club in Islamabad.

SCORES IN BRIEF

KARACHI 183-2, 20 overs (Muneeba Ali 64, Javeria Khan 51, Yusra Amir 39*; Salwa Ra­heem 1-28) beat PESHAWAR 82-6, 20 overs (Aleena Shah 44*; Syeda Aroob Shah 2-14) by 101 runs.

MULTAN 129-3, 20 overs (Gull Feroza 75*, Gull Rukh 38; Anam Amin 2-24) beat QUETTA 108-9, 20 overs (Dua Majid 42; Samina Aftab 2-20) by 21 runs.

LAHORE 160-3, 20 overs (Sidra Amin 85*, Kaynat Hafeez 22*, Iram Javed 22; Aima Sal­eem 1-7) beat RAWALPINDI 119-9, 20 overs (Aima Saleem 25, Natalia Parvaiz 24; Nashra Sandhu 3-20, Ghulam Fatima 3-22) by 41 runs.