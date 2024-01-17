Kenya to charge cult leader with murder, terrorism

NAIROBI - Ken­yan prosecutors said on Tues­day they intend to charge a suspected cult leader and dozens of other suspects with murder and terrorism over the deaths of more than 400 of his followers, after a court warned it may have to free him. Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mack­enzie is alleged to have incit­ed his followers to starve to death in order to “meet Je­sus” in a case that shocked the world. Mackenzie was ar­rested in April last year after bodies were discovered in a forest near the Indian Ocean coast. His pre-trial detention has been extended on sever­al occasions as investigations draw out. “Upon thorough analysis of the evidence, the director of public prosecu­tions is satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to prose­cute 95 suspects,” the DPP’s office said. The move comes a week after a court gave au­thorities 14 days to prose­cute the former taxi driver or release him. Mackenzie and his co-accused will face 10 charges including mur­der, manslaughter and ter­rorism. They will also be charged with “subjecting a child to torture”, the prosecu­tors said. It was not immedi­ately clear when the 95 sus­pects would appear in court but prosecutors said they undertook “to expeditiously prosecute the matters”.