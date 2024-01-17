Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Khursheed Shah offers olive branch to PTI independent candidates

8:24 PM | January 17, 2024
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former federal minister Khursheed Shah has said independent candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) can join PPP after winning the election.

Addressing a gathering at the residence of PPP’s senior local leader Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, said the PPP was doing politics and would make alliances with political parties.

He said formation of JIT to ascertain negative campaign against judiciary verdicts on social media was a good decision as they miscreants should be brought to the court of law after proper investigation.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was waiting for the cancellation of the PTI's “bat’ symbol and delayed the election canvasing.

