KP CM reviews preparations for Feb 8 elections

PESHAWAR - In a crucial meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Jus­tice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, prepa­rations for the forthcoming General Elec­tions 2024 were thoroughly assessed. The meeting, held on Tuesday, included promi­nent figures like Caretaker Provincial Minis­ters, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General Police, and Additional Chief Secretary Home, along with other rel­evant officials. Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers also participat­ed through video link.

The focus of the meeting centred around the unprecedented simultaneous elections in both settled and merged districts of the province. The elections are slated to cov­er 45 general seats of the National Assem­bly and 115 general seats of the Provincial Assembly. A total of 15,737 polling stations will be established, with sensitivity levels categorized as most sensitive, sensitive, and normal. Additionally, 1,919 polling stations are earmarked for snow-bound areas, serving a significant voter base of 21,692,381.

Security arrangements were a key con­cern, with 11 personnel planned for de­ployment at each most sensitive poll­ing station in the southern belt and merged districts, and seven in other dis­tricts. However, a significant shortfall of 25,471 security personnel was highlight­ed, prompting requests to the Ministry of Interior for additional forces.

The caretaker Chief Minister has proac­tively arranged 26,213 additional security personnel to address this gap.

To ensure fair and peaceful elections, a Command and Control Centre has been es­tablished, and comprehensive contingency plans for law and order, rescue, and health emergencies are in place. The chief minis­ter emphasized strict adherence to Elec­tion Commission instructions and the code of conduct, directing officials to utilize ma­chinery and resources effectively.

The provincial government pledged full support to Divisional and District adminis­trations, stressing their crucial roles in en­suring the success of the electoral process.