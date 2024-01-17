KP CM reviews preparations for Feb 8 elections

PESHAWAR - In a crucial meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, preparations for the forthcoming General Elections 2024 were thoroughly assessed. The meeting, held on Tuesday, included prominent figures like Caretaker Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General Police, and Additional Chief Secretary Home, along with other relevant officials. Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers also participated through video link.
The focus of the meeting centred around the unprecedented simultaneous elections in both settled and merged districts of the province. The elections are slated to cover 45 general seats of the National Assembly and 115 general seats of the Provincial Assembly. A total of 15,737 polling stations will be established, with sensitivity levels categorized as most sensitive, sensitive, and normal. Additionally, 1,919 polling stations are earmarked for snow-bound areas, serving a significant voter base of 21,692,381.
Security arrangements were a key concern, with 11 personnel planned for deployment at each most sensitive polling station in the southern belt and merged districts, and seven in other districts. However, a significant shortfall of 25,471 security personnel was highlighted, prompting requests to the Ministry of Interior for additional forces.
The caretaker Chief Minister has proactively arranged 26,213 additional security personnel to address this gap.
To ensure fair and peaceful elections, a Command and Control Centre has been established, and comprehensive contingency plans for law and order, rescue, and health emergencies are in place. The chief minister emphasized strict adherence to Election Commission instructions and the code of conduct, directing officials to utilize machinery and resources effectively.
The provincial government pledged full support to Divisional and District administrations, stressing their crucial roles in ensuring the success of the electoral process.