KP imposes ban on sale of e-cigarettes to minors

January 17, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   In a landmark development, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa has imposed section 144 to ban the storage, sale, and use of e-cigarettes and vapes for minors and within the vicinity of educational in­stitutions in the province. “The decision has been taken in the wake of the alarming increase in the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and vaping de­vices, particularly among children and youth in the province,” reads an official notification issued here on Tuesday by the Home and Tribal Affairs Depart­ment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The concern over the increasing use of e-cigarettes and vapes is heightened due to the presence of nic­otine in these products, which is a highly addictive substance, reads the order. The use of e-cigarettes and vapes poses significant health risks, especially to children, youth, and pregnant women, as it can lead to addiction and other serious health issues.

In response to these concerns and to safeguard the health and well-being of citizens, especially the younger generation, Section 144 of the Code of Crim­inal Procedure 1898 is imposed for 60 days, the doc­ument continued. 

The order imposes a complete ban on the sale of e-cigarettes and vapes to individuals below the age of 21 years throughout KP. Similarly, the sale, storage, and use of e-cigarettes and vapes within a distance of a 50-meter radius of all educational institutions in KP are prohibited.

It merits an insertion here that Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali, in a meeting held on Thursday (January 11, 2024), with a delegation headed by Qamar Naseem, Programme Manager Blue Veins, and Ajmal Shah, Coordinator Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Tobacco Control Cell, had extended full support to civil society’s call for imposing a ban on the use and sale of e-cigarettes and vaping.

