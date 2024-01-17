Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Lakki Marwat police repulse terrorist attack

Web Desk
10:05 AM | January 17, 2024
Lakki Marwat police repulsed a terrorist attack on two police check posts.

According to police, terrorists equipped with rocket launchers and other advanced weapons attacked the police stations of Ghazni and Shehbaz Khel in Lakki Marwat.

The timely response by the police officials forced the terrorists to flee from the scene. No human loss was reported in the shootout.

Police commenced a clearance operation in the area following the attack.

Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have witnessed a surge in terror attacks in the recent past.

Earlier in October, a policeman was martyred in an attack carried out by terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police officials, the terrorists attacked the police camp near the toll plaza DI Khan.

A police spokesperson said that the exchange of fire continued for several hours followed by explosion sounds. At the time of the attack, 15 to 20 personnel were inside the police camp, the spokesperson added.

