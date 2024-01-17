LESCO recovers over Rs 24m from 904 defaulters

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LE­SCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 24 million from 904 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nan­kana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 124th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 124th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 13.01 million from 375 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.95 million from 81 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.04 million from 69 de­faulters in Central Circle, and Rs 1.27 million from 39 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.52 mil­lion from 47 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 1.89 million from 86 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collabo­ration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.05 million from 118 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.20 million from 89 default­ers in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.990 billion from 67,919 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LE­SCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 265.33 million from 9,280 default­ers in Northern Circle; Rs 489.19 mil­lion from 8,930 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 255.84 million from 7,684 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 109.15 million from 3,892 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 170.90 million from 6,192 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 296.06 million from 8,258 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 126.38 mil­lion from 10,784 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 286.69 million from 12,899 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Divi­sion’s Commissioner had assigned ad­ditional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Execu­tive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior offi­cers to assist them in the dues recov­ery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Exec­utive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.