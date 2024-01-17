LHC reserves verdict on PTI founder’s petitions against rejection of nomination papers

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Tuesday reserved its verdict on pe­titions filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) founder against rejec­tion of his nomination papers.

The bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petitions and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties. The PTI founder, through his legal team, had filed the petitions against rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituencies NA-122 (La­hore) and NA-89 (Mianwali). The peti­tions stated that the returning officers and appellate tribunal had rejected the nomination papers contrary to facts. The court was requested to set aside the decisions of the returning officers and tribunal and allow the PTI founder to contest elections.

LHC RESERVES VERDICT ON PLEA AGAINST ACCEPTANCE OF SHEIKH RASHID’S NOMINATION PAPERS

A Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench on Tuesday reserved its ver­dict on a petition against accep­tance of nomination papers of Awa­mi Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. The three-member bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, heard the petition and re­served its verdict on the conclusion of arguments by the parties.

A citizen, Arsalan, had challenged the acceptance of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad’s nomination papers for NA-56 by the appellate tribunal. He had alleged that Sheikh Rashid Ah­mad was not only a defaulter but he also hid details of his properties in the nomination papers. He pleaded with the court to set aside the de­cision of the appellate tribunal and reject the nomination papers.

Meanwhile, the bench also dis­missed a petition against accep­tance of nomination papers of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid for NA-130. Former provincial minister Bilal Yasin had challenged the acceptance of the nomination papers of the PTI leader. Moreover, the bench dismissed a petition against acceptance of nomi­nation papers of PTI leader Zulifqar Abbas Bukhari alias Zulfi Bukhari for NA-50 Attock. The petitioner, a citizen, Tanveer Ahmad, had chal­lenged the acceptance of nomina­tion papers of Zulfi Bukhari.

LHC RESERVES VERDICT ON BAIL PLEA OF WAZIRABAD ATTACK ACCUSED

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday reserved verdict on a post-arrest bail petition of Waqas Ali, one of the accused involved in the Wazirabad attack on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder. The bench, headed by Justice Aalia Neelum, heard the post-arrest bail petition and reserved the verdict on conclusion of arguments by the parties. The ac­cused had approached the LHC for the relief of post-arrest bail, adding that the prosecution did not have any evi­dence to connect him with the matter. It is pertinent to mention here that an anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala had dismissed post-arrest bail petition of accused Waqas Ali in February 2023. In November 2022, PTI founder and sev­eral other party leaders were injured and a party worker was killed when the prime suspect Naveed Meher opened fire at a PTI rally in Wazirabad. The prosecution had accused Waqas of ar­ranging a pistol for the prime suspect.