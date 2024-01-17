Wednesday, January 17, 2024
LHC turns down PTI founder, Qureshi's pleas against rejection of nomination papers
Web Desk
8:29 PM | January 17, 2024
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday disposed of petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi against rejection of their nomination papers.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the petitions filed against the appellate tribunal’s decision.

The bench upheld the tribunal’s decision and barred the former PTI chief and ex-foreign minister from taking part in general elections 2024.

The PTI founder had submitted nomination papers to contest polls from NA-122 and NA-89 constituencies while Mr Qureshi intended to contest from NA-150, NA-151 and PP-218.

Previously, their papers were rejected by the returning officers (ROs). Later the duo moved the appellate tribunal which also upheld the RO’s decision.

