LWMC registers 110 FIRs, issues 254 challans for waste burning

LAHORE - Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), inten­sifying its efforts to com­bat air pollution in the city, registered 110 FIRs and is­sued 254 challans against individuals responsible for burning garbage.

According to a spokes­person for the company, under the directives of LWMC Chief Executive Of­ficer Babar Sahib Din, the LWMC Enforcement Wing conducted operations across the city. A 15-day re­port from the Enforcement Wing revealed a robust response, with over 110 FIRs registered against in­dividuals responsible for burning garbage and caus­ing smog. Additionally, 254 challans, totaling more than Rs600,000, were is­sued for the crime of set­ting fire to garbage.

CEO Babar Sahib Din em­phasized the ongoing oper­ations under the Local Gov­ernment Act and Section 188, specifically enacted to combat smog.

LWMC cleaning teams have been strategically de­ployed in all three shifts at city entrances and exits. Furthermore, anti-smog squads are also actively engaged in scraping and washing processes in areas with a high Air Quality In­dex (AQI). CEO Babar Sahib Din reiterated the commit­ment to relentless action against those responsible for burning garbage, urging citizens to support LWMC’s efforts and refrain from burning waste. Citizens are encouraged to report cases of waste burning on LWMC helpline 1139 or through social media channels.