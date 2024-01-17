Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Majid Al Futtaim Installs solar energy in flagship Carrefour store in Pakistan to reduce carbon footprint

January 17, 2024
LAHORE  -  Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carre­four in Pakistan, announces the integration of solar energy into its flagship Carrefour store in the country, located in the Fortress Stadium, through a signed 950KW agreement with Maspro Energy (Pvt) Ltd. This marks its first solar powered store, serving as a testa­ment to the company’s efforts to­wards a more sustainable future.

The integration of solar energy provides Carrefour with the po­tential to annually reduce carbon emissions by over 560 thousand kilogrammes. As a pioneer in adopting eco-friendly practices within the retail industry, Carre­four Pakistan aims to apply similar transformations across the ma­jority of its stores, ensuring they operate on green and sustainable models by 2024. Commenting on the milestone, Umer Lodhi, Coun­try Manager, Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated, “At Majid Al Futtaim, we are com­mitted to leading sustainable ini­tiatives that not only benefit the environment but also substan­tially impact the local economy. Our transition to green energy re­flects our dedication to fostering a greener future for Pakistan.”

He added, “This strategic move also underscores our commitment to environmentally responsible operations, aligning seamlessly with Majid Al Futtaim’s ambitious sustainability objective of becom­ing Net Positive in carbon and wa­ter by 2040. We remain dedicated to identifying and implementing sustainable practices spanning supply chains and operations, res­onating across diverse channels and empowering our customers to ‘Shop Smarter and Live Better’ for a greener future.” Established in 2009, Carrefour Pakistan has been a trusted partner to millions of Pakistani customers annually. Currently operating 13 strategi­cally located stores in major cities such as Karachi, Lahore, Islam­abad, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, Carrefour Pakistan is committed to further expansion with a sub­stantial investment plan of ap­proximately 14 billion rupees.

