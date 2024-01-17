Mayor Wahab orders removal of encroachments from KMC lands

KARACHI - The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Land depart­ment should take immediate action to get rid of the encroachments of KMC lands, and ensure attending of pending cases related to KMC huts at Hawks Bay and other KMC lands.

The Mayor Karachi said this while presiding over a meeting of the Land Department in his office. He said that the reduction in KMC’s revenue will not be tolerated and a report related to revenue should be submitted with­in 15 days.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Special Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parlia­mentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Financial Advisor Imtiaz Abro, Director Land Sabah-ul-Islam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor Karachi said that due to the cases pending in the courts related to KMC land, recovery is decreasing and it would be better that people do not destroy institutions and the city for the sake of personal business, the officers of the Land Department should formu­late a strategy in consultation with the Law Department and the information and records required in various cases should be presented on the hearing of the cases, issue special instructions to the concerned staff for this.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Director Land to improve the situation of recovery in land revenue, lease, mutation and other matters from KMC land at all costs, the money earned from KMC lands will be used for development of the city. No one should have any doubt in this regard, notices should be sent without delay to the institutions or individuals for recovery of dues and a time frame should be fixed for recovery, he said.

He said that KMC records in the land department should also be computer­ized as soon as possible, which will be uploaded on the official website of KMC. The performance Of the Land department and other revenue relat­ed departments of KMC is being con­stantly reviewed. KMC departments have to be activated so that every of­ficer and subordinate staff discharge their professional responsibilities in a timely and excellent manner.