MD WASA orders for intensifying crackdown against defaulters

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore Managing Director Ghuffran Ahmed on Tuesday ordered all the directors for submitting rev­enue collection reports of their respective towns, after conducting surveys. He also directed the officers to in­tensify crackdown against defaulters during an online meeting, held here at WASA office. The session empha­sized intensified efforts in revenue collection, with a focus on tightening the grip around defaulters. Directors were instructed to conduct comprehensive surveys in their respective towns. The MD directed the consolida­tion of data on all defaulter properties and ordered the disconnection of water and sewage connections for non-compliant consumers. Strin­gent measures were outlined, including thorough checks on every property and the inclu­sion of FIRs against all illegal connections. Directors also submitted revenue collection reports, highlighting suc­cessful recoveries in water, sewage, and Aqua Fire from various towns, such as Ganj Bukhsh Town (25.07 mil­lion), Gulberg Town (11.59 million), Allama Iqbal Town (23.30 million), Aziz Bhatti and Wahga Town (22.60 million each), Jubilee Town (22.21 million), Nishtar Town (36.77 million), Ravi Town (22.38 million), and Shalimar Town (31.92 million).