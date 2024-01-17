Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Meeting discusses setting up of QECs in each KMU institute

Our Staff Reporter
January 17, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  In a pivotal meeting at Khyber Medical Uni­versity (KMU), Dr. Asia Bukhari, Director of Quality Enhancement, led discussions high­lighting significant progress toward academic excellence. Focal persons from affiliated col­leges and institutes of KMU actively partic­ipated, focusing on key agenda items for the academic year 2023-2024 progress report.

A major focus was establishing permanent Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) offices in each institute under KMU. Steps were out­lined, including staff appointments such as heads and support staff. Workshops and sem­inars on the Self-Assessment Report were dis­cussed, emphasizing comprehensive teacher and course evaluations across all programs.

Active participation in empowering QECs through KMU-organized meetings was stressed. Exploration of membership in a quality assurance (QA) network/association showcased commitment to broader collabo­ration. Strategies for robust publicity of QEC activities through various media channels were emphasized.

The meeting addressed active participation in international events by the Pakistan Na­tional Quality Assurance and Accreditation (PNQAHI). Attention was given to the func­tionality and updates of the QEC website, in­cluding providing information on college sta­tistics, accreditation, and program renewals.

Detailed discussions covered executive summaries for target programs and correc­tive action plans. The meeting emphasized the upcoming 4th International Conference of PNQAHI and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March 2024. Cooperation and effec­tive project implementation were highlighted for a successful event.

Khyber Medical University, committed to ex­cellence in medical education, research, and healthcare, aims to shape the future of med­ical professionals. With a focus on continuous improvement and quality enhancement, KMU strives to contribute to advancing healthcare standards.

This concise summary captures the key ele­ments of the meeting, from the establishment of QEC offices to international collaboration, underscoring KMU’s commitment to academ­ic excellence and healthcare advancement

