Meeting discusses setting up of QECs in each KMU institute

PESHAWAR - In a pivotal meeting at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Dr. Asia Bukhari, Director of Quality Enhancement, led discussions highlighting significant progress toward academic excellence. Focal persons from affiliated colleges and institutes of KMU actively participated, focusing on key agenda items for the academic year 2023-2024 progress report.
A major focus was establishing permanent Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) offices in each institute under KMU. Steps were outlined, including staff appointments such as heads and support staff. Workshops and seminars on the Self-Assessment Report were discussed, emphasizing comprehensive teacher and course evaluations across all programs.
Active participation in empowering QECs through KMU-organized meetings was stressed. Exploration of membership in a quality assurance (QA) network/association showcased commitment to broader collaboration. Strategies for robust publicity of QEC activities through various media channels were emphasized.
The meeting addressed active participation in international events by the Pakistan National Quality Assurance and Accreditation (PNQAHI). Attention was given to the functionality and updates of the QEC website, including providing information on college statistics, accreditation, and program renewals.
Detailed discussions covered executive summaries for target programs and corrective action plans. The meeting emphasized the upcoming 4th International Conference of PNQAHI and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March 2024. Cooperation and effective project implementation were highlighted for a successful event.
Khyber Medical University, committed to excellence in medical education, research, and healthcare, aims to shape the future of medical professionals. With a focus on continuous improvement and quality enhancement, KMU strives to contribute to advancing healthcare standards.
This concise summary captures the key elements of the meeting, from the establishment of QEC offices to international collaboration, underscoring KMU’s commitment to academic excellence and healthcare advancement