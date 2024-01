HYDERABAD - Meh­ran University Vice Chancel­lor Dr Taha Hussain Ali has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and regret over the sad demise of student Has­nain Mustafa Samo who was killed in firing by motorbike snatchers on other day. In his condolence message, the VC, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Anil Kumar, Registrar Lach­man Dass Sotahar and oth­ers prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.