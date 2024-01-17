Minister invites Qatari investors to invest in Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Minor­ity Affairs and Social Security Muhammad Ahmad Shah, on Tuesday, invited investors of the state of Qatar to come forward and take benefit of invest­ment opportunities available in the province.

He extended the invitation to the Consul General of the State of Qatar in Karachi, Nayef Shahein R. Al-Sulaiti, who called on the caretaker minister here at Karachi, said a statement issued here.

Bilateral relations of Pakistan and Qatar, cooper­ation in various fields, measures to further extend the bilateral relations and cooperation, investment opportunities in the province and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion in the meet­ing. Ahmad Shah said that Pakistan-Qatar brotherly relations span over many decades and Qatar active­ly participated in relief and rehabilitation activities in Sindh on the occasion of natural disasters and the most recently in floods. The minister said that Karachi, as the economic hub of the country, has a very favorable environment for investment and Qatari investors could benefit from investments in health, agriculture, energy and other sectors.