Minister reviews upgradation of Mayo Hospital

LAHORE - Provincial Caretaker Minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad, dur­ing his visit to Mayo Hospital, conducted an inspection of the ongoing upgradation ac­tivities from the ground floor to the fifth one. It is to men­tion that the caretaker chief minister has directed the provincial ministers to visit different hospitals on daily basis. In this context, the minister checked progress, ensuring a thorough evalu­ation of the entire facility. He extended his scrutiny to the upgradation works of the emergency block, personally assessing the advancements made. The administration concerned apprised the minister that the work had reached an impressive 92 per cent completion which would be completed by Janu­ary 30. Ibrahim Murad em­phasized that there would be no compromise on qual­ity, underscoring the signifi­cance of meeting deadlines for the timely completion of vital public projects.