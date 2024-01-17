Naqvi inspects upgradation of LGH, Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspected the upgradation work of Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) late previous night.
Upon noticing the sewerage line running through the hospital’s veranda, the CM called the MD WASA, directing the immediate relocation of the line to an alternative site, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
Emphasising the importance of fostering a green environment, he insisted on the plantation of samplings and landscaping in the vacant hospital space.
CM Naqvi issued a firm directive to ensure the completion of the upgradation work by Jan 31, without any compromise. Recognising the urgency of the situation, particularly in the case of LGH emergency services, he stressed that every moment is crucial, and the deadline must be strictly adhered to.
Providing an overview of the ongoing efforts, CM Naqvi highlighted that the upgradation work spans an impressive six lakh square feet. He acknowledged the simultaneous commencement of various projects aimed at enhancing the overall condition of the hospitals. Expressing dedication to completing the projects before the stipulated deadline, he underscored the commitment to ensuring public convenience.
The CM affirmed his involvement in monitoring the progress of the undertaken tasks, reinforcing his commitment to the successful completion of the hospital upgradation projects. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, secretary health, secretary C&W, secretary tourism, commissioner and others were present.
Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during his visit to Gujranwala, also reviewed the upgradation work at DHQ Hospital, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
Expressing concern upon observing hospital beds and equipment outside the building, CM Naqvi emphasised the importance of proper arrangements for the protection of hospital assets, labeling negligence in this regard as unacceptable. He ordered the hospital administration to relocate the equipment to a secure location and directed that the upgradation project be completed within the specified time frame. The quality of work should be ensured as no compromise would be made on building standards, he said and directed to expedite the upgradation work.
CM opens BFC to promote business activities
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at tehsil office, Multan on Tuesday.
According to official sources, 22 provincial and two federal government departments would issue different sorts of 124 non-objection certificates within 14 days.
The Chief Minister appreciated the performance of Punjab Information Technology Board’s team for excellent performance to provide services to promote business.
BFC will have 24 counters, said Naqvi, and maintained that it was the fourth Centre. Earlier, business facilitation centres were introduced in Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujranwala. Similarly, centres in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi will also be made functional very soon, he added.
On the occasion, Caretaker provincial minister SM Tanvir and officers from various departments were also present.