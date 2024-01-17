Naqvi inspects upgradation of LGH, Ganga Ram Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Caretak­er Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in­spected the upgradation work of Ganga Ram Hospital and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) late previ­ous night.

Upon noticing the sewerage line running through the hospital’s veranda, the CM called the MD WASA, directing the immediate relocation of the line to an alter­native site, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.

Emphasising the importance of fostering a green environment, he insisted on the plantation of sam­plings and landscaping in the va­cant hospital space.

CM Naqvi issued a firm directive to ensure the completion of the up­gradation work by Jan 31, without any compromise. Recognising the urgency of the situation, particu­larly in the case of LGH emergen­cy services, he stressed that every moment is crucial, and the dead­line must be strictly adhered to.

Providing an overview of the ongoing efforts, CM Naqvi high­lighted that the upgradation work spans an impressive six lakh square feet. He acknowledged the simultaneous commencement of various projects aimed at enhanc­ing the overall condition of the hospitals. Expressing dedication to completing the projects before the stipulated deadline, he under­scored the commitment to ensur­ing public convenience.

The CM affirmed his involve­ment in monitoring the progress of the undertaken tasks, reinforc­ing his commitment to the suc­cessful completion of the hospital upgradation projects. Provincial Ministers Dr Javed Akram, Amir Mir, secretary health, secretary C&W, secretary tourism, commis­sioner and others were present.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, dur­ing his visit to Gujranwala, also re­viewed the upgradation work at DHQ Hospital, said a handout is­sued here on Tuesday.

Expressing concern upon ob­serving hospital beds and equip­ment outside the building, CM Naq­vi emphasised the importance of proper arrangements for the pro­tection of hospital assets, labeling negligence in this regard as unac­ceptable. He ordered the hospi­tal administration to relocate the equipment to a secure location and directed that the upgradation pro­ject be completed within the spec­ified time frame. The quality of work should be ensured as no com­promise would be made on build­ing standards, he said and directed to expedite the upgradation work.

CM opens BFC to promote business activities

Caretaker Chief Minister Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) at tehsil office, Multan on Tuesday.

According to official sources, 22 provincial and two federal govern­ment departments would issue different sorts of 124 non-objec­tion certificates within 14 days.

The Chief Minister appreciated the performance of Punjab Infor­mation Technology Board’s team for excellent performance to pro­vide services to promote business.

BFC will have 24 counters, said Naqvi, and maintained that it was the fourth Centre. Earlier, busi­ness facilitation centres were in­troduced in Lahore, Sialkot, and Gujranwala. Similarly, centres in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi will also be made functional very soon, he added.

On the occasion, Caretaker pro­vincial minister SM Tanvir and of­ficers from various departments were also present.