LAHORE - Narrating Pakistan: An Anthology of Contemporary Creative Writing is a noteworthy addition to the Anglophone literature from Pakistan. It is edited by Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman and Khadeeja Farooqui.
The preface of the collection is engaging and written with a certain self-consciousness thereby engaging with the very idea of a preface. The collection endeavours to feature diverse voices from Pakistan. It includes 19 short stories by young Pakistani writers residing both within and outside the country.
The stories in the Anthology attempt to explore what it means to be a Pakistani in a politically charged and everchanging world of multiple ideologies.
The editors have meticulously gathered these multi-perspective narratives that confront both ideological and physical boundaries of “the nation, the identity, the idea.” It also includes an AI-generated contribution from the ChatGPT. This stride reflects on the courage of the editors and the publisher in embracing the latest technological advancements. This also signifies a remarkable openness towards the future of literary expression. Though the contribution by AI is a bit bland, uncreative, borderline boring and achieved through a carefully crafted prompt, still this inclusion symbolizes a courageous departure from conventions because the collaboration with the ChatGPT blends the human and non-human literary creation.
The literary landscape of Pakistan has long grappled with the challenge of representing its diverse voices on a global stage. In an era where English serves as a global medium of communication, the imperative to encapsulate Pakistani experiences within the cultural milieu becomes paramount. The contributing authors have risen up to the challenge. For example, Aatif Rashid situates the action in a middle school where three mustachios deal with their apparently early onset of puberty and their ‘Indianness’ in a predominantly white United States. Syed Kazim Ali Kazmi takes the everyday and makes it significant while situating the narrator of story in a transnational travel who after having gone through the old-world bureaucratic nightmare just exists. Dur e Aziz Amina engages with the question of language and nationhood by remaining partial to the mother languages. Kanza Javed explores the struggles of life and their effects on mental health in the backdrop of the most recent political uncertainties. Amna Chaudhry takes cue from the music of the subcontinent and its subversive potential in the form of cheap ganay. Farah Ali’s subject of bullet proof bus becomes a metaphor to engage with the personal and the political where a bullet proof bus provides some extra securities. Haider Shahbaz translates some Micro-fictions by Nayyar Mustafa that explore existential anxieties and a glimpse of the posthuman future. Jim Redmond narrates an intermingling of transcultural and Pakistani experience. Bassam Sidiki goes over the feeling of nostalgia during the diagnosis and treatment of leukaemia. Aamina Ahmad’s narrative springs into action with the discovery of a possible scandal in the backdrop of rural Pakistan. Hananah Zaheer centralises a fish-tank and by extension the owner of the fish-tank. she shows how an insignificant tank acquires the metaphorical value to engage with the gender-based struggles of everyday living. Sara Khan touches upon the obsession of a nation with a hairless skin and how this obsession has produced and naturalised itself through family structures. Tehmina Khan focuses on the internal family struggles, or rather a tug of war, among a mother and her teenage daughters who now live not in the US but Lahore. Khadeeja Farooqui situates the narrative within the COVID pandemic where her unadulterated versions of different realities are presented in a skilful way. Saeed ur Rehman voices the questions of nationality within another country where the dates on passports and papers matter. Sadia Khatri reflects poignantly on the shared human experience in the face of a collective crisis. Usama Lali creates a world with people who encounter intimate relationships and their complexities.
Narrating Pakistan is not confined to only the historical reflections; it extends its gaze to contemporary challenges. The editors adopted a strategic approach to sourcing stories, utilizing social media platforms and paid promotions to circulate their calls for submissions. Despite expressing an openness to stories in local languages such as Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Pushto, the submission process yielded exclusively English-language narratives. The editors attribute this linguistic homogeneity to the language in which the call for submissions was articulated. This observation prompts reflection on the intricate dynamics of language, representation, and accessibility in the realm of contemporary literature. Narrating Pakistan also emerges as a philosophical exploration, documenting a “cartography of guilt” with the aim of decolonizing knowledge. As a pioneering endeavour in the Pakistani context, this collection challenges preconceived notions, beckoning readers to contemplate the evolving nature of literature and its intersection with technology, politics, and the human experience.