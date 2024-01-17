Narrating Pakistan: An anthology of contemporary creative writing

LAHORE - Narrating Pakistan: An Anthol­ogy of Contemporary Creative Writing is a noteworthy addi­tion to the Anglophone litera­ture from Pakistan. It is edited by Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman and Khadeeja Farooqui.

The preface of the collection is engaging and written with a certain self-consciousness thereby engaging with the very idea of a preface. The collection endeavours to feature diverse voices from Pakistan. It includes 19 short stories by young Paki­stani writers residing both with­in and outside the country.

The stories in the Anthol­ogy attempt to explore what it means to be a Pakistani in a po­litically charged and everchang­ing world of multiple ideologies.

The editors have meticulously gathered these multi-perspec­tive narratives that confront both ideological and physical bound­aries of “the nation, the identity, the idea.” It also includes an AI-generated contribution from the ChatGPT. This stride reflects on the courage of the editors and the publisher in embracing the lat­est technological advancements. This also signifies a remarkable openness towards the future of literary expression. Though the contribution by AI is a bit bland, uncreative, borderline boring and achieved through a carefully crafted prompt, still this inclu­sion symbolizes a courageous departure from conventions be­cause the collaboration with the ChatGPT blends the human and non-human literary creation.

The literary landscape of Pakistan has long grappled with the challenge of representing its diverse voices on a global stage. In an era where English serves as a global medium of communication, the imperative to encapsulate Pakistani experi­ences within the cultural milieu becomes paramount. The con­tributing authors have risen up to the challenge. For example, Aatif Rashid situates the action in a middle school where three mustachios deal with their ap­parently early onset of puberty and their ‘Indianness’ in a pre­dominantly white United States. Syed Kazim Ali Kazmi takes the everyday and makes it signifi­cant while situating the narra­tor of story in a transnational travel who after having gone through the old-world bureau­cratic nightmare just exists. Dur e Aziz Amina engages with the question of language and na­tionhood by remaining partial to the mother languages. Kanza Javed explores the struggles of life and their effects on mental health in the backdrop of the most recent political uncertain­ties. Amna Chaudhry takes cue from the music of the subcon­tinent and its subversive poten­tial in the form of cheap ganay. Farah Ali’s subject of bullet proof bus becomes a metaphor to engage with the personal and the political where a bullet proof bus provides some extra securi­ties. Haider Shahbaz translates some Micro-fictions by Nayyar Mustafa that explore existen­tial anxieties and a glimpse of the posthuman future. Jim Red­mond narrates an intermingling of transcultural and Pakistani experience. Bassam Sidiki goes over the feeling of nostalgia dur­ing the diagnosis and treatment of leukaemia. Aamina Ahmad’s narrative springs into action with the discovery of a possible scandal in the backdrop of rural Pakistan. Hananah Zaheer cen­tralises a fish-tank and by exten­sion the owner of the fish-tank. she shows how an insignificant tank acquires the metaphorical value to engage with the gen­der-based struggles of everyday living. Sara Khan touches upon the obsession of a nation with a hairless skin and how this obsession has produced and naturalised itself through fam­ily structures. Tehmina Khan focuses on the internal family struggles, or rather a tug of war, among a mother and her teen­age daughters who now live not in the US but Lahore. Khadeeja Farooqui situates the narrative within the COVID pandemic where her unadulterated ver­sions of different realities are presented in a skilful way. Saeed ur Rehman voices the questions of nationality within another country where the dates on passports and papers matter. Sadia Khatri reflects poignantly on the shared human experi­ence in the face of a collective crisis. Usama Lali creates a world with people who encoun­ter intimate relationships and their complexities.

Narrating Pakistan is not con­fined to only the historical re­flections; it extends its gaze to contemporary challenges. The editors adopted a strategic ap­proach to sourcing stories, uti­lizing social media platforms and paid promotions to circulate their calls for submissions. De­spite expressing an openness to stories in local languages such as Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Push­to, the submission process yield­ed exclusively English-language narratives. The editors attribute this linguistic homogeneity to the language in which the call for submissions was articulated. This observation prompts reflec­tion on the intricate dynamics of language, representation, and accessibility in the realm of con­temporary literature. Narrating Pakistan also emerges as a philo­sophical exploration, document­ing a “cartography of guilt” with the aim of decolonizing knowl­edge. As a pioneering endeavour in the Pakistani context, this col­lection challenges preconceived notions, beckoning readers to contemplate the evolving nature of literature and its intersection with technology, politics, and the human experience.