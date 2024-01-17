Wednesday, January 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Narrating Pakistan: An anthology of contemporary creative writing

Narrating Pakistan: An anthology of contemporary creative writing
January 17, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Narrating Pakistan: An Anthol­ogy of Contemporary Creative Writing is a noteworthy addi­tion to the Anglophone litera­ture from Pakistan. It is edited by Dr. Saeed Ur Rehman and Khadeeja Farooqui. 

The preface of the collection is engaging and written with a certain self-consciousness thereby engaging with the very idea of a preface. The collection endeavours to feature diverse voices from Pakistan. It includes 19 short stories by young Paki­stani writers residing both with­in and outside the country. 

The stories in the Anthol­ogy attempt to explore what it means to be a Pakistani in a po­litically charged and everchang­ing world of multiple ideologies. 

The editors have meticulously gathered these multi-perspec­tive narratives that confront both ideological and physical bound­aries of “the nation, the identity, the idea.” It also includes an AI-generated contribution from the ChatGPT. This stride reflects on the courage of the editors and the publisher in embracing the lat­est technological advancements. This also signifies a remarkable openness towards the future of literary expression. Though the contribution by AI is a bit bland, uncreative, borderline boring and achieved through a carefully crafted prompt, still this inclu­sion symbolizes a courageous departure from conventions be­cause the collaboration with the ChatGPT blends the human and non-human literary creation. 

Lakki Marwat police repulse terrorist attack

The literary landscape of Pakistan has long grappled with the challenge of representing its diverse voices on a global stage. In an era where English serves as a global medium of communication, the imperative to encapsulate Pakistani experi­ences within the cultural milieu becomes paramount. The con­tributing authors have risen up to the challenge. For example, Aatif Rashid situates the action in a middle school where three mustachios deal with their ap­parently early onset of puberty and their ‘Indianness’ in a pre­dominantly white United States. Syed Kazim Ali Kazmi takes the everyday and makes it signifi­cant while situating the narra­tor of story in a transnational travel who after having gone through the old-world bureau­cratic nightmare just exists. Dur e Aziz Amina engages with the question of language and na­tionhood by remaining partial to the mother languages. Kanza Javed explores the struggles of life and their effects on mental health in the backdrop of the most recent political uncertain­ties. Amna Chaudhry takes cue from the music of the subcon­tinent and its subversive poten­tial in the form of cheap ganay. Farah Ali’s subject of bullet proof bus becomes a metaphor to engage with the personal and the political where a bullet proof bus provides some extra securi­ties. Haider Shahbaz translates some Micro-fictions by Nayyar Mustafa that explore existen­tial anxieties and a glimpse of the posthuman future. Jim Red­mond narrates an intermingling of transcultural and Pakistani experience. Bassam Sidiki goes over the feeling of nostalgia dur­ing the diagnosis and treatment of leukaemia. Aamina Ahmad’s narrative springs into action with the discovery of a possible scandal in the backdrop of rural Pakistan. Hananah Zaheer cen­tralises a fish-tank and by exten­sion the owner of the fish-tank. she shows how an insignificant tank acquires the metaphorical value to engage with the gen­der-based struggles of everyday living. Sara Khan touches upon the obsession of a nation with a hairless skin and how this obsession has produced and naturalised itself through fam­ily structures. Tehmina Khan focuses on the internal family struggles, or rather a tug of war, among a mother and her teen­age daughters who now live not in the US but Lahore. Khadeeja Farooqui situates the narrative within the COVID pandemic where her unadulterated ver­sions of different realities are presented in a skilful way. Saeed ur Rehman voices the questions of nationality within another country where the dates on passports and papers matter. Sadia Khatri reflects poignantly on the shared human experi­ence in the face of a collective crisis. Usama Lali creates a world with people who encoun­ter intimate relationships and their complexities. 

US pressure behind suspension of Red Sea shipping operations: Yemen’s Houthis

Narrating Pakistan is not con­fined to only the historical re­flections; it extends its gaze to contemporary challenges. The editors adopted a strategic ap­proach to sourcing stories, uti­lizing social media platforms and paid promotions to circulate their calls for submissions. De­spite expressing an openness to stories in local languages such as Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Push­to, the submission process yield­ed exclusively English-language narratives. The editors attribute this linguistic homogeneity to the language in which the call for submissions was articulated. This observation prompts reflec­tion on the intricate dynamics of language, representation, and accessibility in the realm of con­temporary literature. Narrating Pakistan also emerges as a philo­sophical exploration, document­ing a “cartography of guilt” with the aim of decolonizing knowl­edge. As a pioneering endeavour in the Pakistani context, this col­lection challenges preconceived notions, beckoning readers to contemplate the evolving nature of literature and its intersection with technology, politics, and the human experience.

Elections may be delayed in some constituencies if electoral symbols changed: ECP

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024